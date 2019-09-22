Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 59.12% and an $136.83 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.7% respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.