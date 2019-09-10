Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 93 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 443.56 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 70.82% and an $136.83 average price target. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110.4 average price target and a 50.88% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.