Comparison of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1123.66 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United Therapeutics Corporation and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 58.50% at a $130.86 average price target. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 165.68% and its average price target is $15.25. The results provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.