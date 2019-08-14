Comparison of United States Steel Corporation (X) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) compete with each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel Corporation 17 0.14 N/A 6.46 2.33 Northwest Pipe Company 24 1.26 N/A 2.51 9.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United States Steel Corporation and Northwest Pipe Company. Northwest Pipe Company seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to United States Steel Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. United States Steel Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Pipe Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel Corporation 0.00% 28.8% 10.8% Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 11.5% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

United States Steel Corporation has a beta of 2.97 and its 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Northwest Pipe Company’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United States Steel Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Northwest Pipe Company is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Northwest Pipe Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United States Steel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

United States Steel Corporation and Northwest Pipe Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel Corporation 3 0 0 1.00 Northwest Pipe Company 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.44% for United States Steel Corporation with average price target of $11.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United States Steel Corporation and Northwest Pipe Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 80.1%. United States Steel Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Northwest Pipe Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Steel Corporation -5.05% -1.44% -1.57% -32.36% -59.17% -17.6% Northwest Pipe Company -5.04% -10.26% -0.64% 3.78% 20.41% 0.3%

For the past year United States Steel Corporation has -17.6% weaker performance while Northwest Pipe Company has 0.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Northwest Pipe Company beats United States Steel Corporation.