Comparison of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 77 3.22 N/A 3.66 22.77 U.S. Concrete Inc. 44 0.55 N/A 1.74 28.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. U.S. Concrete Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to United States Lime & Minerals Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 8.4% U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. U.S. Concrete Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, U.S. Concrete Inc.’s average price target is $51, while its potential upside is 1.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares and 99.8% of U.S. Concrete Inc. shares. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of U.S. Concrete Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 1.94% 6.95% 16.83% 11.15% 8.76% 17.49% U.S. Concrete Inc. 6.33% 10.8% 28.82% 27.48% -16.85% 38.46%

For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc. was less bullish than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats U.S. Concrete Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.