Comparison of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 80 2.87 N/A 3.66 22.07 TopBuild Corp. 80 1.27 N/A 4.15 19.57

Table 1 demonstrates United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and TopBuild Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TopBuild Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and TopBuild Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 8.4% TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.6% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. TopBuild Corp.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. are 10.7 and 9.4. Competitively, TopBuild Corp. has 1.6 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TopBuild Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and TopBuild Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively TopBuild Corp. has an average price target of $87.5, with potential downside of -8.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares and 98.36% of TopBuild Corp. shares. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, TopBuild Corp. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Lime & Minerals Inc. -5.61% -1.44% 1.74% 16.79% 0.51% 13.92% TopBuild Corp. -0.05% 0.14% 13.95% 62.32% 8.81% 80.29%

For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has weaker performance than TopBuild Corp.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats TopBuild Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.