Comparison of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|80
|2.97
|N/A
|3.66
|22.07
|Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Demonstrates United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|8.4%
|Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.4% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares and 0.29% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 50% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|-5.61%
|-1.44%
|1.74%
|16.79%
|0.51%
|13.92%
|Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.
|-6.15%
|7.67%
|15.46%
|-7.63%
|-45.16%
|37.65%
For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.
Summary
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.
