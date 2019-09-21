Comparison of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 80 2.97 N/A 3.66 22.07 Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 8.4% Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares and 0.29% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 50% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Lime & Minerals Inc. -5.61% -1.44% 1.74% 16.79% 0.51% 13.92% Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. -6.15% 7.67% 15.46% -7.63% -45.16% 37.65%

For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.