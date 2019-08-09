Comparison of United States Cellular Corporation (USM) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Wireless Communications. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular Corporation 48 0.78 N/A 1.82 26.33 Vodafone Group Plc 18 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United States Cellular Corporation and Vodafone Group Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular Corporation 0.00% 4% 2.1% Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

United States Cellular Corporation has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vodafone Group Plc has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United States Cellular Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vodafone Group Plc are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. United States Cellular Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vodafone Group Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for United States Cellular Corporation and Vodafone Group Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Vodafone Group Plc 0 0 1 3.00

United States Cellular Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 28.55% and an $46.2 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Vodafone Group Plc is $21, which is potential 16.47% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that United States Cellular Corporation seems more appealing than Vodafone Group Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.4% of United States Cellular Corporation shares and 8.3% of Vodafone Group Plc shares. 0.3% are United States Cellular Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Vodafone Group Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Cellular Corporation -0.35% 7.91% -1.68% -14.62% 38.37% -7.85% Vodafone Group Plc 10.49% 12.34% -1.74% 0.83% -27.2% -6.02%

For the past year United States Cellular Corporation was more bearish than Vodafone Group Plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors United States Cellular Corporation beats Vodafone Group Plc.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.