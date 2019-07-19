Comparison of United States Cellular Corporation (USM) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) compete with each other in the Wireless Communications sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular Corporation 49 1.02 N/A 1.82 25.26 China Mobile Limited 49 0.00 N/A 4.21 10.85

Demonstrates United States Cellular Corporation and China Mobile Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. China Mobile Limited is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United States Cellular Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. United States Cellular Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than China Mobile Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of United States Cellular Corporation and China Mobile Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular Corporation 0.00% 4% 2.1% China Mobile Limited 0.00% 11.5% 7.6%

Volatility and Risk

United States Cellular Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. From a competition point of view, China Mobile Limited has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United States Cellular Corporation are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, China Mobile Limited has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. United States Cellular Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Mobile Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for United States Cellular Corporation and China Mobile Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 China Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

United States Cellular Corporation’s average target price is $51.5, while its potential upside is 9.34%. Competitively China Mobile Limited has a consensus target price of $55, with potential upside of 21.95%. The data provided earlier shows that China Mobile Limited appears more favorable than United States Cellular Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of United States Cellular Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.1% of China Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of United States Cellular Corporation shares. Comparatively, 74.2% are China Mobile Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Cellular Corporation -3.28% -1.65% -15.81% -14.69% 23.3% -11.6% China Mobile Limited -1.76% -5.73% -13.06% -0.7% -3.2% -4.75%

For the past year United States Cellular Corporation was more bearish than China Mobile Limited.

Summary

United States Cellular Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors China Mobile Limited.