Comparison of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 4.61 N/A 0.01 43.30 NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United States Antimony Corporation and NexGen Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 4.8% NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of United States Antimony Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 14.66% are NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation -1.68% -11.18% -13.11% -22.45% 81.68% -10.41% NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than NexGen Energy Ltd.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats NexGen Energy Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.