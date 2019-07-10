Comparison of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Antimony Corporation
|1
|4.61
|N/A
|0.01
|43.30
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United States Antimony Corporation and NexGen Energy Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Antimony Corporation
|0.00%
|7.8%
|4.8%
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.3% of United States Antimony Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 14.66% are NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Antimony Corporation
|-1.68%
|-11.18%
|-13.11%
|-22.45%
|81.68%
|-10.41%
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|-7.33%
|-17.26%
|-20.57%
|-39.04%
|-30.5%
|-21.91%
For the past year United States Antimony Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than NexGen Energy Ltd.
Summary
United States Antimony Corporation beats NexGen Energy Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
