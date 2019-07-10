Comparison of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

We will be contrasting the differences between United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.06 34.17 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 19 1.20 N/A 1.39 12.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of United Microelectronics Corporation and Axcelis Technologies Inc. Axcelis Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than United Microelectronics Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. United Microelectronics Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Microelectronics Corporation and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 1.3% Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 33% 24.8%

Risk & Volatility

United Microelectronics Corporation’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Microelectronics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Axcelis Technologies Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Microelectronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered United Microelectronics Corporation and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Axcelis Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 86.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.7% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.2% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Microelectronics Corporation -5.96% 6.22% 15.17% 22.02% -25.45% 14.53% Axcelis Technologies Inc. -10.12% -19.86% -23.37% 0.59% -23.09% -3.65%

For the past year United Microelectronics Corporation had bullish trend while Axcelis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats United Microelectronics Corporation.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.