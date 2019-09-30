Comparison of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 13 1.57 20.59M 0.03 377.67 ProAssurance Corporation 39 2.95 52.76M 1.24 31.47

Table 1 highlights United Insurance Holdings Corp. and ProAssurance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ProAssurance Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance Holdings Corp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ProAssurance Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of United Insurance Holdings Corp. and ProAssurance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 160,608,424.34% 0.3% 0.1% ProAssurance Corporation 134,181,078.33% 4.3% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.26 beta. From a competition point of view, ProAssurance Corporation has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and ProAssurance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s upside potential is 16.45% at a $16 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of ProAssurance Corporation is $39, which is potential -3.23% downside. The data provided earlier shows that United Insurance Holdings Corp. appears more favorable than ProAssurance Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84% of ProAssurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation has weaker performance than United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Summary

ProAssurance Corporation beats United Insurance Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 13 factors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.