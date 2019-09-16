Comparison of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

We are contrasting United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.77 N/A 0.03 377.67 First American Financial Corporation 55 1.12 N/A 4.48 12.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and First American Financial Corporation. First American Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance Holdings Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is presently more expensive than First American Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Insurance Holdings Corp. and First American Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First American Financial Corporation’s 0.93 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered United Insurance Holdings Corp. and First American Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.27% and an $16 average price target. Competitively First American Financial Corporation has an average price target of $70, with potential upside of 22.14%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, First American Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Insurance Holdings Corp. and First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 38.1% and 85.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. has -31.83% weaker performance while First American Financial Corporation has 29.53% stronger performance.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats United Insurance Holdings Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.