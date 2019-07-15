Comparison of United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial Corp. 9 4.03 N/A 0.75 12.32 ESSA Bancorp Inc. 16 3.21 N/A 1.02 14.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ESSA Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Financial Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. United Community Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of ESSA Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

United Community Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.52 beta. ESSA Bancorp Inc. has a 0.22 beta and it is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of United Community Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Financial Corp. -0.43% -2.34% -4.47% -2.44% -10.26% 3.73% ESSA Bancorp Inc. -0.52% -0.52% -5.78% -6.07% 2.78% -2.82%

For the past year United Community Financial Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance while ESSA Bancorp Inc. has -2.82% weaker performance.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors United Community Financial Corp.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.