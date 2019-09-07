Comparison of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Both United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. 27 3.82 N/A 2.20 13.02 Signature Bank 125 4.93 N/A 9.23 13.80

Table 1 demonstrates United Community Banks Inc. and Signature Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Signature Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. United Community Banks Inc. is currently more affordable than Signature Bank, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3% Signature Bank 0.00% 11.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

United Community Banks Inc.’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Signature Bank has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for United Community Banks Inc. and Signature Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50

United Community Banks Inc. has an average target price of $29, and a 10.48% upside potential. Meanwhile, Signature Bank’s consensus target price is $139, while its potential upside is 18.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that Signature Bank looks more robust than United Community Banks Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Community Banks Inc. and Signature Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 95.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of United Community Banks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Signature Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74% Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc. has stronger performance than Signature Bank

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Signature Bank beats United Community Banks Inc.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.