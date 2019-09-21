Comparison of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. 27 4.02 N/A 2.20 13.02 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.43 N/A 1.25 15.32

Demonstrates United Community Banks Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to United Community Banks Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. United Community Banks Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Community Banks Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that United Community Banks Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for United Community Banks Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

United Community Banks Inc. has a 5.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. shares and 12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares. 1.1% are United Community Banks Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Summary

United Community Banks Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bank of South Carolina Corporation.