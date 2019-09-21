Comparison of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Community Banks Inc.
|27
|4.02
|N/A
|2.20
|13.02
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|19
|5.43
|N/A
|1.25
|15.32
Demonstrates United Community Banks Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to United Community Banks Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. United Community Banks Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has United Community Banks Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Community Banks Inc.
|0.00%
|11.5%
|1.3%
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|0.00%
|15.4%
|1.6%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.24 shows that United Community Banks Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for United Community Banks Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Community Banks Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
United Community Banks Inc. has a 5.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. shares and 12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares. 1.1% are United Community Banks Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Community Banks Inc.
|-1.07%
|0.46%
|2.57%
|10.09%
|-4.81%
|33.74%
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|1.16%
|1.32%
|2.51%
|3.46%
|-8.48%
|5.27%
For the past year United Community Banks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
Summary
United Community Banks Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
