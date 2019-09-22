Comparison of Unisys Corporation (UIS) and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

Since Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 10 0.14 N/A 0.15 80.45 NCR Corporation 30 0.59 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unisys Corporation and NCR Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Unisys Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NCR Corporation on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unisys Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, NCR Corporation has 1.3 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unisys Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NCR Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Unisys Corporation and NCR Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NCR Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the average target price of NCR Corporation is $35, which is potential 7.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Unisys Corporation shares and 96.7% of NCR Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Unisys Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of NCR Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53% NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49%

For the past year Unisys Corporation has weaker performance than NCR Corporation

Summary

Unisys Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors NCR Corporation.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.