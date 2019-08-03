Comparison of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

As Biotechnology businesses, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 58 269.56 N/A -2.48 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.39 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides uniQure N.V. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. In other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered uniQure N.V. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 35.95% for uniQure N.V. with average target price of $81. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 average target price and a 178.01% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has stronger performance than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.