Comparison of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

As Biotechnology businesses, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 239.34 N/A -2.48 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and AVROBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.4. AVROBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and AVROBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 55.27% at a $82.14 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

uniQure N.V. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 67.7%. Insiders owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats AVROBIO Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.