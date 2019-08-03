Comparison of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

We are contrasting uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 59 269.56 N/A -2.48 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 509.88 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

uniQure N.V. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.95% and an $81 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was less bullish than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.