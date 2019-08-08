Comparison of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

As Auto Parts companies, Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. 4 0.15 N/A 0.19 13.32 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 53 0.20 N/A 2.20 22.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unique Fabricating Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Unique Fabricating Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unique Fabricating Inc. Its rival Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Unique Fabricating Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Unique Fabricating Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

On the other hand, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 18.04% and its consensus target price is $46.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15.85% of Unique Fabricating Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats Unique Fabricating Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.