Comparison of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) compete with each other in the Railroads sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific Corporation 169 5.09 N/A 8.42 21.37 Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 93 2.71 N/A 3.53 31.08

In table 1 we can see Union Pacific Corporation and Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Union Pacific Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Union Pacific Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Genesee & Wyoming Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 10.1% Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta means Union Pacific Corporation’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Union Pacific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Genesee & Wyoming Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Union Pacific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Union Pacific Corporation and Genesee & Wyoming Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 11.70% for Union Pacific Corporation with average target price of $182.86. On the other hand, Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s potential upside is 1.96% and its average target price is $112. The information presented earlier suggests that Union Pacific Corporation looks more robust than Genesee & Wyoming Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Union Pacific Corporation and Genesee & Wyoming Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 94.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Union Pacific Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Pacific Corporation 3.2% 4.93% 2.62% 11.9% 21.16% 30.18% Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 0.28% 0.88% 25.76% 39% 32.77% 48.35%

For the past year Union Pacific Corporation was less bullish than Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

Summary

Union Pacific Corporation beats Genesee & Wyoming Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities. It owns or leases 122 freight railroads, including 105 short line railroads and 2 regional freight railroads located in the United States, 8 short line railroads located in Canada, 3 railroads located in Australia, 1 railroad located in the United Kingdom, 1 railroad in Poland and Germany, and 2 railroads in the Netherlands with a total of approximately 15,900 miles of track. The company also operates 6,200 additional miles of track that is owned or leased by others. In addition, it operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, including coal, aggregates, cement, and infrastructure services. Further, the company provides rail, coal loading, and railcar switching services for industrial customers. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.