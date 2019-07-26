Comparison of Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 41 4.09 N/A 1.59 22.85 Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.42 N/A 1.23 13.49

Table 1 demonstrates Union Bankshares Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fulton Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Union Bankshares Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fulton Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Union Bankshares Inc. and Fulton Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Union Bankshares Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Fulton Financial Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.5% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares and 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fulton Financial Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -1.73% -13.45% -22.21% -20.75% -28.71% -23.85% Fulton Financial Corporation -3.09% 2.34% -0.24% 0.17% -3.71% 7.36%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. had bearish trend while Fulton Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Union Bankshares Inc. beats Fulton Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.