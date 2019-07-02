Comparison of Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 42 4.43 N/A 1.59 22.85 Emclaire Financial Corp 31 2.78 N/A 1.40 22.19

Table 1 highlights Union Bankshares Inc. and Emclaire Financial Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Emclaire Financial Corp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Union Bankshares Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Emclaire Financial Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Union Bankshares Inc. and Emclaire Financial Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Union Bankshares Inc. has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Emclaire Financial Corp on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.5% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares and 6.4% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -1.73% -13.45% -22.21% -20.75% -28.71% -23.85% Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. has -23.85% weaker performance while Emclaire Financial Corp has 2.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Union Bankshares Inc. beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.