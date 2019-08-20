Comparison of Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 39 3.38 N/A 1.56 21.25 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 2.85 N/A 1.62 11.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Union Bankshares Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp. 1st Constitution Bancorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Union Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Union Bankshares Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 0.2 beta which is 80.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Union Bankshares Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, 1st Constitution Bancorp’s average target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 25.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Summary

Union Bankshares Inc. beats 1st Constitution Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.