Comparison of Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Corporation 34 0.00 N/A 2.48 14.13 WesBanco Inc. 39 4.08 N/A 2.90 13.24

Demonstrates Union Bankshares Corporation and WesBanco Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. WesBanco Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Union Bankshares Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1.2% WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Union Bankshares Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, WesBanco Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Union Bankshares Corporation and WesBanco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Union Bankshares Corporation’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 19.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Union Bankshares Corporation and WesBanco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 59% respectively. Union Bankshares Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, WesBanco Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Corporation -3.89% 2.4% 0.52% 1.95% -13.42% 24.12% WesBanco Inc. -4.13% -7.03% -6.56% -8.28% -15.28% 4.5%

For the past year Union Bankshares Corporation has stronger performance than WesBanco Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.