Comparison of Unilever PLC (UL) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

We are comparing Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever PLC 59 0.00 N/A 3.93 15.30 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 48 1.04 N/A 2.11 19.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Unilever PLC. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Unilever PLC is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unilever PLC and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0.00% -43.1% 11.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.54 beta means Unilever PLC’s volatility is 46.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Unilever PLC and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s consensus target price is $52.44, while its potential upside is 46.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.4% of Unilever PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Unilever PLC’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unilever PLC -3.39% -3.13% -0.22% 13.43% 6.05% 15.06% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 2.91% -3.71% -23.61% -30.37% -21.05% -30.42%

For the past year Unilever PLC had bullish trend while Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. had bearish trend.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through retail stores, sales representatives, sales officers, and independent service providers. It operates in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.