Comparison of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 3.25 N/A 1.41 11.76 PacWest Bancorp 39 4.05 N/A 3.69 10.34

Table 1 highlights Umpqua Holdings Corporation and PacWest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PacWest Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than PacWest Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Umpqua Holdings Corporation and PacWest Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 8.9% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PacWest Bancorp’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Umpqua Holdings Corporation and PacWest Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00

PacWest Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 15.41% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares and 93.9% of PacWest Bancorp shares. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, PacWest Bancorp has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Umpqua Holdings Corporation -3.49% -6.11% -6.9% -15.91% -30% 4.34% PacWest Bancorp -3.15% -2.68% -6.09% -7.59% -28.56% 14.54%

For the past year Umpqua Holdings Corporation has weaker performance than PacWest Bancorp

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.