Comparison of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Both UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial Corporation 66 3.34 N/A 3.86 17.67 Mackinac Financial Corporation 16 2.59 N/A 0.94 16.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for UMB Financial Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation. Mackinac Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than UMB Financial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. UMB Financial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Mackinac Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of UMB Financial Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 6.6% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.91 shows that UMB Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mackinac Financial Corporation has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given UMB Financial Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mackinac Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

UMB Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 7.01% and an $71 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UMB Financial Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 57.1% respectively. UMB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Mackinac Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96% Mackinac Financial Corporation -1.47% -3.39% 0.13% -2.84% -7.4% 12.82%

For the past year UMB Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors UMB Financial Corporation beats Mackinac Financial Corporation.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.