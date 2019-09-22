Comparison of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 34.91 N/A -6.34 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 80.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.