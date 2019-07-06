Comparison of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

We will be comparing the differences between Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 59 58.04 N/A -6.34 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.49 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.43, with potential upside of 25.07%. Competitively the average target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 173.44% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.