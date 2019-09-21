Comparison of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 34.91 N/A -6.34 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.52 N/A -3.98 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.88% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus target price of $77.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 19.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.