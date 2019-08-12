Comparison of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 50.03 N/A -6.34 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.31% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus target price of $74.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.