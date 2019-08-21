Comparison of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.17 N/A -6.34 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 11.06 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.13. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 26.54% at a $74.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 58.97% and its consensus target price is $71.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that FibroGen Inc. seems more appealing than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.97% and 67.8% respectively. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats FibroGen Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.