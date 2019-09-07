Comparison of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

This is a contrast between Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 42.96 N/A -6.34 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1863.07 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 72.03% at a $77 consensus target price. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 35.40%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.