Comparison of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

This is a contrast between Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|42.96
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|42
|1863.07
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Liquidity
11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 72.03% at a $77 consensus target price. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 35.40%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
