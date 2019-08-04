Comparison of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

As Biotechnology companies, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 45.47 N/A -6.34 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.13 shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta and it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 32.95% upside potential and a consensus price target of $74. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -2.69% and its consensus price target is $25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 46.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.