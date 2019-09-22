Comparison of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

This is a contrast between Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 139 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02 Digi International Inc. 13 1.50 N/A 0.44 29.84

Demonstrates Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Digi International Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Digi International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Digi International Inc. has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are 5 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Digi International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digi International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s downside potential is -4.15% at a $106 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 85.4%. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 80.77%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Digi International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Digi International Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Digi International Inc.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.