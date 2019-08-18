Comparison of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 42 4.92 N/A 0.02 2341.11 the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 3.67 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Uber Technologies Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Uber Technologies Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Uber Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Uber Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 61.79% at a $57 consensus target price. Meanwhile, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential downside is -8.16%. The data provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. has 10.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.