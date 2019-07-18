Comparison of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.28 N/A 2.08 19.86 salesforce.com inc. 156 8.80 N/A 1.49 103.86

Table 1 highlights Uber Technologies Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. salesforce.com inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Uber Technologies Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than salesforce.com inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and salesforce.com inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93

Uber Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.26% and an $59 consensus target price. On the other hand, salesforce.com inc.’s potential upside is 15.40% and its consensus target price is $182.61. The data provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than salesforce.com inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Uber Technologies Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67% salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while salesforce.com inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Uber Technologies Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.