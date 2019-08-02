Comparison of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

As Application Software businesses, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 5.94 N/A 0.02 2341.11 Paycom Software Inc. 196 20.80 N/A 2.45 98.23

Demonstrates Uber Technologies Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Paycom Software Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Uber Technologies Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Uber Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Uber Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $59, and a 42.82% upside potential. Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $193.2, while its potential downside is -18.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that Uber Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Paycom Software Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Uber Technologies Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 76.5%. 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% are Paycom Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Uber Technologies Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.