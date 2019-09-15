Comparison of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Both U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) compete on a level playing field in the Trucking industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 6 0.14 N/A 0.59 8.60 Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 17 0.35 N/A 2.09 8.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. Covenant Transportation Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Covenant Transportation Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.1% Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 5.5%

Liquidity

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Covenant Transportation Group Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Covenant Transportation Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s potential upside is 33.85% and its average target price is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 77.9% respectively. 1.9% are U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.8% of Covenant Transportation Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.2% -5.04% -24.7% -32.76% -61.06% -9.27% Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 10.49% 14.08% -9.7% -30.34% -41.88% -12.24%

For the past year U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. was less bearish than Covenant Transportation Group Inc.

Summary

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. beats U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,535 tractors and 7,389 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.