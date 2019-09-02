Comparison of U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.36 N/A -0.88 0.00 Parsons Corporation 35 0.88 N/A 8.01 4.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for U.S. Well Services Inc. and Parsons Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of U.S. Well Services Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Parsons Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Parsons Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Well Services Inc. and Parsons Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Parsons Corporation is $38.25, which is potential 12.43% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares and 8.7% of Parsons Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Parsons Corporation has 98.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31% Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. had bearish trend while Parsons Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Parsons Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.