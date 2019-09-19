Comparison of U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

We are contrasting U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 6 13.45 N/A 0.04 161.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Gold Corp. and Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Gold Corp. and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 0%. About 13% of U.S. Gold Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. -9.97% 14.13% 17.85% 21.58% 41.15% 33.19%

For the past year U.S. Gold Corp. has weaker performance than Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sandstorm Gold Ltd. beats U.S. Gold Corp.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mineÂ’s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.