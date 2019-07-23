Comparison of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|4.69
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
