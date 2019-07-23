Comparison of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.69 N/A -0.38 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.