Comparison of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.03
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.