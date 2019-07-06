Comparison of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.03 N/A -0.38 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.