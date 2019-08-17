Comparison of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.51 N/A -0.26 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.22 N/A 0.28 81.97

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.4 beta means U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 58.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 39.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.