Comparison of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.62 N/A -0.26 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.11 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 highlights U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 49.65% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.