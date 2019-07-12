Comparison of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

This is a contrast between U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|4.63
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.7% and 32.31% respectively. About 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.