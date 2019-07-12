Comparison of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

This is a contrast between U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.63 N/A -0.38 0.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.7% and 32.31% respectively. About 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.