Comparison of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Since U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.27 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.39 N/A 1.97 6.98

In table 1 we can see U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.4 beta means U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are 1.1 and 0.2. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has 2.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s upside potential is 175.59% at a $3.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 7.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. seems more appealing than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares and 0% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has 29.67% stronger performance while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has -19.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.