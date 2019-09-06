Comparison of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Tyme Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.